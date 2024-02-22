Tennessee Titans 2024 roster needs

The Tennessee Titans are officially in the rebuilding window. They should have entered that mode last year but tried to hold the old group together for one more run. It did not work out and resulted in Mike Vrabel being fired. That is going to be for the best for this organization going forward because you know have a building where everyone is on the same page.

With all of that being said, there is a lot of work to do with this roster. We know the biggest need they have is on the offensive line. They could probably use four new starters on the line with Peter Skoronski being the lone guy that should be a holdover. The good news here is that they now have the best offensive line coach in the league to help get the most out of players in that room. The Titans will allocate significant resources to the offensive line this offseason.

The second biggest need is either at wide receiver or cornerback. They have a really good wide receiver in DeAndre Hopkins but not a lot behind him. At this point, anything they get from Treylon Burks should be considered a bonus. This team has undervalued wide receivers for pretty much the whole time they have been in Tennessee. That is going to change under this regime. Don’t rule out a wide receiver in the first round.

There isn’t as much talk about the need at corner as there should be. Roger McCreary is a solid player, but they have nothing behind him currently with both Sean Murphy-Bunting and Kristian Fulton both set to hit free agency. They would probably like to bring SMB back on the right deal. Fulton will likely land somewhere else. This is an area the Titans should attack in free agency because the corner class in the draft is pretty weak by most accounts.

Those are the biggest needs the Titans have, but you can really argue that they need to upgrade at every position - including a veteran backup quarterback. Ran Carthon has a lot of work to do, but he has a really good draft pick and a lot of money to get it done.

How would you rank the Titans’ needs?