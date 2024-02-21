Titans could have Bill Callahan’s successor on staff

The Tennessee Titans confirmed the hiring of former Kansas Jayhawks coach Scott Fuchs earlier this week as an assistant offensive line coach. Fuchs is an experienced offensive line coach with 31 years of experience coaching in college. Fuchs spent the previous three seasons as Kansas’ offensive line coach.

Fuchs coached Kansas offensive linemen Dominick Puni this past season. Puni was a standout performer at this year’s Senior Bowl and may be a top-50 selection. Fuchs also coached Billy Turner, a former third-round pick of the Miami Dolphins, and Chase Roullier at Wyoming.

Fuchs has never coached at the professional level, hence why he’s starting out as assistant offensive line coach. Fuchs’ wealth of experience indicates he’ll acclimate rather quickly to the NFL. Perhaps Fuchs even offers the Titans a succession plan.

Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan is 67 years old. Callahan may be interested in sticking with Tennessee as long as his son Brian Callahan remains head coach. An alternative scenario sees the elder Callahan help the younger Callahan establish his system as the Titans’ head coach. If Callahan wanted to retire around 70, that would offer Fuchs three years to prepare for an elevated role.

Nothing is guaranteed. If Callahan and the Titans don’t develop Will Levis into a legitimate franchise quarterback, the new staff may not even receive three complete campaigns. It’s a results-based business.

The Titans also confirmed the hiring of former player Colt Anderson as new special teams coordinator. Steve Donatell also joins the staff as a defensive assistant. Donatell, who’s the son of long-time NFL coach Ed Donatell, has worked under a plethora of impressive defensive-minded coaches, including Vic Fangio in Miami. He also worked alongside David Shaw at Stanford.