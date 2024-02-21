See where FanDuel ranks Will Levis among NFL starting quarterbacks

Somebody over at FanDuel put out quarterback rankings for the 2024 season. It’s a stupid list for a couple of reasons. One, they have rookie quarterbacks listed for teams before the draft has even happened. They also have Russell Wilson as the Las Vegas Raiders and Justin Fields as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback. Two, they have Will Levis ranked 32nd:

Where did we go wrong? pic.twitter.com/walr0o7GbP — FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 21, 2024

Look, the jury is still out on Levis as an NFL quarterback, but to suggest that he is the worst starting quarterback in the league is just dumb.

Also, ranking Caleb Williams as the 12th best NFL quarterback before he has even taken a snap in the league is just absurd. He’s not the same level of prospect that Andrew Luck was when he came out, and Luck wasn’t the 12th best starting quarterback in the league his rookie year.

And don’t get me started on Trevor Lawrence being ranked 11th when he isn’t even good.