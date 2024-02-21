Should the Titans re-sign Nick Westbrook-Ikhine?

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Free Agency Primer! The legal tampering period begins on March 11th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then. General manager Ran Carthon now possesses full roster control and will collaborate with new head coach Brian Callahan on their vision for the 2024 Titans.

The Titans are currently scheduled to possess 24 free agents (19 unrestricted), including several key starters and role players. Over the next few weeks, we’ll take an in-depth look at each free agent and provide arguments for why the Titans should, or shouldn’t re-sign that player. We’ll also offer our final verdict and a prediction to go along with our analysis.

Today, we’re analyzing depth wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Name: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Position: Wide Receiver

Current Age: 26

Why the Titans should re-sign Westbrook-Ikhine

Westbrook-Ikhine has been a mainstay on the Titans roster for four consecutive seasons. When players like Julio Jones, Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips failed to stay healthy or meet their expectations, the selfless Westbrook-Ikhine stepped up to the plate. He’s also an outstanding special teams player.

Westbrook-Ikhine is a reliable safety net that’s positional versatile. The former undrafted free agent out of Indiana runs great routes and consistently executes his assignment. Westbrook-Ikhine is also an excellent blocker and can play as an extension of the offensive line in the run game. Callahan has discussed his appreciation for receivers who block.

Why the Titans should let Westbrook-Ikhine walk

The Titans should aim higher than Westbrook-Ikhine at receiver. He recorded 28 receptions for 370 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2023, which was extremely similar to his outputs in 2021 and 2022. Westbrook-Ikhine has already reached his performance ceiling with the Titans.

Westbrook-Ikhine was a Mike Vrabel favorite. Coach Callahan is installing a new system that will prioritize receivers with different skill sets than what Westbrook-Ikhine can offer. Change within the coaching staff often means sweeping personnel changes. Vrabel’s departure could mean Westbrook-Ikhine is no longer viewed favorably by the new regime in charge.

Projected Contract

Spotrac projects Westbrook-Ikhine to sign a one-year contract worth $2.5 million. The Titans opted against placing a tender on Westbrook-Ikhine last offseason, allowing them to re-sign him for $1.26 million, less than half the price of the aforementioned tender. Westbrook-Ikhine is due a minor raise after stringing together another consistent season.

Final verdict

The Titans shouldn’t re-sign Westbrook-Ikhine. Although I’ll admit it’s ironic to watch Titans fans clamor for Jauan Jennings in free agency, who is a similar big-bodied receiver that can block. The Titans should be drafting a wide receiver highly, and signing an instant contributor in free agency.

Prediction

Westbrook-Ikhine and the Titans mutually agree to go separate ways. Both sides could possess different priorities approaching free agency. Westbrook-Ikhine should land himself a depth role elsewhere. Callahan begins retooling Tennessee’s pass-catching personnel by letting Westbrook-Ikhine walk.

What are your thoughts? Should the Titans re-sign Westbrook-Ikhine? Leave your opinion in the comments.