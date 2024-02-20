ESPN sends WR, CB to Titans in free agency projection

ESPN recently compiled a comprehensive list of their top 50 available free agents. The Tennessee Titans are projected to possess more than $70 million in cap space. The legal tampering period begins on March 11. The latest projection has the Titans signing cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Matt Bowen said the following about Brown:

“Brown would add a different element to the Titans’ wide receiver room because of his vertical stretch ability and open-field speed after the catch on in-breakers. Brown has 28 touchdowns in his career (four with the Cardinals in 2023), with 10 of them coming on throws of 20 or more air yards. In coach Brian Callahan’s offense, Brown would work with DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks to give quarterback Will Levis a versatile group of pass-catchers.”

Brown would certainly add an element of deep speed to the Titans’ receiver core, one it’s currently lacking. Brown would compliment DeAndre Hopkins with a differing skill set. Franchise quarterback Will Levis loves throwing the deep ball, making Brown a logical and understandable fit in Brian Callahan’s new offense.

Bowen then added Awuzie to his projection:

“The Titans need some veteran help in the secondary, as they allowed the league’s third-worst completion percentage to opponents (67.8%). And at 6-foot and 200 pounds, Awuzie not only has the man coverage skills to challenge on the perimeter, but also the fluid movement traits and closing speed to play off the ball in zone schemes. This is a solid fit for new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. Awuzie didn’t have a pick in 2023 with Cincinnati, but he did make 57 tackles and force a fumble.”

Callahan is familiar with Awuzie, who plays for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Titans are essentially starting from scratch at cornerback. Kristian Fulton and Sean Murphy-Bunting are unrestricted free agents and neither player is expected back in Tennessee. The Titans essentially have Roger McCreary at the nickel position and not much else. They should be starting two new cornerbacks at the boundary positions next season. Awuzie is a legitimate candidate.

There are a few other candidates I’d love to see land in Tennessee, but ESPN didn’t agree based on this projection. They have right tackle Michael Onwenu signing with the Los Angeles Chargers. Bengals right tackle Jonah Williams, who has obvious ties to Callahan, signs with the New England Patriots to help replace Onwenu in this exercise. I wouldn’t be surprised if one of Onwenu/Williams is a primary target for the Titans in free agency.