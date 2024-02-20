Titans let void years accelerate into 2024 salary cap on four players

Yesterday was the deadline for the Tennessee Titans to extend four players from the 2023 roster without their void years hitting the 2024 salary cap. Those four players were Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Sean Murphy-Bunting. The cap hit for those four players in 2024 will be just over $18 million.

If you aren’t familiar with void years, it is just a method NFL teams use for kicking the salary cap can down the road. On Tannehill and Henry, the void years were created by restructures they did to the big contracts they signed before the 2020 NFL season. On Al-Shaair and SMB, the void years were created last offseason when each player signed a one-year deal here. The Titans were against the cap before the 2023 season and needed to use this method to acquire players.

The good news is the Titans have plenty of salary cap room for 2024. The official number for the 2024 cap hasn’t come out yet, but it is rumored to be around $250 million. Over the Cap estimates that Tennessee will have just over $65.2 million in cap space. That will allow them to sign pretty much whoever they want to sign without having to push much money into void years.