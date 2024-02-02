Titans add Frank Bush and Steven Jackson to defensive coaching staff

Brian Callahan and the Tennessee Titans continue to add to the coaching staff. The latest report from Turron Davenport has the Titans adding Frank Bush as a linebackers coach and Steven Jackson as a defensive backs coach. Bush and Jackson are both long-time NFL assistants.

Bush was with the Atlanta Falcons last year. This will be his second stint with the Titans. He was the linebackers coach here in 2011 and 2012 under head coach Mike Munchak and defensive coordinator Jerry Gray. He also played for the Houston Oilers for two seasons.

Jackson was also with the Falcons last year. This is also his second stint with the Titans. He was here in 2016 and 2017 under Mike Mularkey and Dick LeBeau. Jackson also played for the franchise from 1991-1999.

Both of these guys bring plenty of experience to help first-time defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. I really like the mix of young guys and veterans that Callahan is putting together with this staff.