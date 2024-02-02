Titans hire Nick Holz as offensive coordinator

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Tennessee Titans are hiring Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Nick Holz to be their offensive coordinator. Holz was the first reported interview for the OC job in Tennessee. Holz and Callahan played high school football together in California, and Holz got his first coaching job from Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan - who as you may know is Brian’s dad.

We had the buddy index or something like that for Mike Vrabel’s coaching staff. Holz is about as high on the buddy index as one can get for Callahan. That doesn’t mean he won’t be a good coach, but it is worth noting. The Jaguars weren’t a great passing team last year, but that could be just because Trevor Lawrence isn’t very good.

Holz has coached at Stanford with David Shaw after his stint at Nebraska. He then moved on to the Oakland Raiders where he coached from 2012-2021 in various roles.

You can hear more of my thoughts on the coaching staff to this point on today’s Home Run Throwback here.