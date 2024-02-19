Titans in “Rebuilding in the works” tier

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN has released his tiers article where he organizes all 32 NFL teams into one of ten tiers. Here are the tiers:

Still major contenders

Need a postseason breakthrough

Teetering contenders

Headed on the right track

Stuck in the middle ... but a move or two away

Stuck in QB purgatory

This could go either way

New coach, new direction

Rebuild in the works

Yep, still rebuilding

He put the Tennessee Titans into the “rebuild in the works” tier. That makes perfect sense. Here is what Fowler had to say about his placement of the Titans:

What’s next: New coach Brian Callahan is tasked with reimagining a broken Titans’ passing game, maximizing Will Levis and getting him more help. An offensive line in flux needs at least one or two new starters. Denico Autry is 33 but has performed well and should be considered as a re-sign. Cornerback should be a free agent priority as the Titans are set to lose two key cover men. Derrick Henry can still play and is a legacy player, but it’s probably time for him to go to a contender.

Where will the Titans be next year? The floor should be headed on the right track, but it would be great if they could make it all the way up to the teetering contenders tier.

As for the rest of the teams in the AFC South, here is where Fowler had them:

Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars - Headed on the right track

Indianapolis Colts - Stuck in the middle...but a move or two away