Report: Titans hire Colt Anderson as special teams coordinator

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that the Tennessee Titans are hiring Colt Anderson to be their special teams coordinator. Anderson was on the Cincinnati Bengals staff with Brian Callahan since 2020. Anderson was the assistant special teams coach during his time with the Bengals. This hire fills the last remaining coordinator spot in Tennessee.

Anderson played his college football at Montana.* He signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent a season and a half with the Vikings before the Philadelphia Eagles signed him off of their practice squad. He also had stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.

The bar here for a special teams coordinator is Craig Aukermann. I feel pretty confident saying that Anderson will be able to get over that bar. Will he do more than that? Time will tell.

*Fun fact: He was a teammate of former Titan Marc Mariani.