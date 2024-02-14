Five Titans make PFF’s list of top 100 free agents

Pro Football Focus has put out their top 100 free agents list and five Tennessee Titans made the list. PFF actually has six players listed as Titans, but they don’t watch the Titans and have no idea that Teair Tart finished the season with the Houston Texans. It is important to keep in mind that a lot of these players will not end up hitting the market because they will be retained by their current team whether by franchise tag (Tee Higgins) or long-term contract.

Here are the five players that are on PFF’s list:

#31 - Derrick Henry

There is only one ‘Tractorcito,’ with Henry’s usage as a screen receiver in recent seasons adding another element to his game, causing comparisons to players like Steven Jackson and Chris Ivory to fall a bit short. Henry has not yet hit the proverbial wall, whether that is tied to a running back’s age or total carries. His 3.32 yards after contact per attempt in 2023 was still a top-tier mark.

#64 - Denico Autry

Autry is still one of the strongest five-technique defensive ends in the game, splitting double teams by lowering his shoulder and barreling through blocks with sheer power or sometimes utilizing a jump chop across the tackle’s face to the inside. The wily veteran also does a good job of using a blocker’s momentum in a backpedal to slingshot himself forward, always finding a way to end up around the quarterback, even if only to deliver a shot just after the ball gets thrown. Autry will be 34 years old in 2023 but still has good football in his future.

#68 - Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill will be 36 years old in 2024, coming off a $27 million salary on the final year of his extension signed in 2020, but he could still be a bridge starter to a young quarterback, much like he was this season with the Tennessee Titans and Will Levis. Tannehill is a good athlete who wins off play action and with solid intermediate accuracy on rollouts to both the right and left. His pressure-to-sack rate has been too high for a few years now, but in his defense, he’s been operating behind a very porous offensive line with a pass-catching corps that does not create quick separation.

#70 - Azeez Al-Shaair

Al-Shaair was the 49ers’ third linebacker while working behind star Fred Warner and the hard-hitting Dre Greenlaw from 2019-22 before signing a one-year, $5 million deal with the Titans last offseason. Al-Shaair is completely fearless coming forward and attacking gaps in the run game, bursting through blocks or fighting with a second effort to make a play. There are limitations in coverage, but if any team needs an early-down thumper in the run game, Al-Shaair is the guy.

#77 - Aaron Brewer

Brewer is a pretty remarkable success story, going from an undrafted 275-pound prospect to logging 500-plus snaps in three consecutive seasons while earning the starting job at left guard in 2022 and taking over at center in 2023. Brewer belongs in a zone rushing scheme where he can use his quick first step and springiness at the second level to reach linebackers quickly or wall off backside defenders by beating them to the spot. Brewer needs to continue to add good weight, both to his lower half and through his shoulders, because he’s prone to bigger rushers bulling through him with regularity. However, in the right spot, he’s a great fit, and his plus athleticism suggests he could continue to excel even after bulking up to improve in other areas.

The only player that I think is likely to be back with the Titans from this list is Al-Shaair.