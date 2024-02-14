Titans introduce DC Dennard Wilson, OC Nick Holz

The Tennessee Titans introduced defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson and offensive coordinator Nick Holz to the media on Wednesday. It represented our first opportunity to meet Wilson and Holz while familiarizing ourselves with their coaching tendencies through their own words. We’ve swiftly compiled thoughts and major takeaways from the informative media session.

"A team that fails to connect is a team that fails to win" pic.twitter.com/hjbk0ABTi4 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 14, 2024

Dennard Wilson:

His defense is going to be versatile and multiple. Currently identifying the talent on the roster. Will shape the scheme to the talent of the players.

Doesn’t believe in “defending” anything. Wants an attack-style defense. Music to our ears. Believes in blitzing, but is opportunistic and smart when dialing up pressure.

Was highly influenced by Todd Bowles and Gregg Williams. Both believe in being aggressive. Has inherited similar beliefs. Also mentions Jeff Fisher’s influence.

Mixing up coverage schemes. Places emphasis on defending the pass. Says the ball travels further through the air than on the ground, so you must play good pass defense.

Mentions his existing relationship with Ran Carthon, having worked together with the Los Angeles Rams in lower level jobs. Also mentions working with new assistant staff members like Frank Bush, Steve Jackson, and Tracy Rocker at previous stops.

What makes a great defensive back? Effort, compete level, outstanding ball skills, violent and physical at the point of attack. Foot speed and change of direction when the ball is in the air. Position and leveraging. Feels he can get the best out of talented players.

Draft players that can play multiple positions. Appreciates versatile cornerbacks that bring different aspects to the defense. Calls it a “matchup” game.

Teach, motivate, inspire = Wilson’s three principles as a coach. Wants to teach, motivate players to reach their potential.

Willing to adjust in-game to offensive personnel and tendencies. Entire staff will be involved in game planning. Called the assistants “the head coaches of their section.”

Brian Callahan says that Wilson has autonomy, full control over the defense.

Nick Holz:

Job is to run the scheme throughout the course of the week.

Brian Callahan reiterates that he’ll be calling plays, trying to emulate the set-up in Cincinnati that he had with Zac Taylor.

Expects to be a sounding board, have open dialogue with Callahan.

“We really want to see guys playing with great speed, detail, and execution.”

Prefers to dictate terms on offense, but can also take what the defenses gives you on occasion.

Not a loud-mouth screamer. Believes in building relationships, empowering players to do their jobs.

Callahan and Holz are fairly one-minded when it comes to building the offense.

Holz has worked in a lot of systems/schemes for a lot of coaches. Says he’s adaptable.

Callahan calls his father Bill Callahan “the best offensive line coach in football.”

Callahan calls adding his father a “complicated process.” Didn’t initially believe the Cleveland Browns would allow it contractually. Appreciative the Browns allowed it to happen. Didn’t interview him. He wanted to come here, we wanted to have him here.

Holz says Will Levis has arm talent and he's tough. Says Levis has to improve in some areas, but his presence is probably what made the job so attractive to Callahan.

Players respond to genuine help. Holz has built relationships by putting players in positions to be successful.

Holz will be involved in every aspect of being an offensive coordinator “besides calling the plays.”

Callahan says a lot of play-calling decisions are made before the game during the week and Holz will be collaborative. Will also lean on Levis’ preferences. Of course in-game adjustments will be made as the series’ move forward. Adapt to what the defense is showing you.

Still filling out positions such as special teams coordinator and strength and conditioning.

“Good players fit in every system.” Says the scheme will be different, but the staff has to find a way to put players under contract in good spots.



All in all, a very informative and enjoyable session. Wilson especially impressed by commanding the podium. Holz came off as genuine, collaborative, helpful.