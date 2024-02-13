Titans announce several staffing hires, add new coaches

The Tennessee Titans announced a ton of new hires on Brian Callahan’s coaching staff on Tuesday afternoon. Jim Wyatt confirmed previously reported appointments such as Bill Callahan (OL), Tyke Tolbert (WR), Randy Fisher (RB), Bo Hardegree (QB), Frank Bush (ILB) and Steve Jackson (S). New hires include Payton McCollum (assistant WRs), Tracy Rocker (DL), Ben Bloom (OLB), and Tom Jones as assistant head coach.

Rocker may sound familiar to you. He was previously the Titans’ defensive line coach for three seasons (2011-13) under Mike Munchak. Rocker replaces Terrell Williams. He’s an experienced D-line coach that most recently served in the same role with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bloom was most recently the Cleveland Browns’ defensive line coach. He joins Bill Callahan in departing the Browns for the Titans. In 2021-22, Bloom was the Browns’ defensive run game coordinator. He replaces Ryan Crow as outside linebackers coach.

Jones joins the Titans as Brian Callahan’s assistant head coach. He’s an experienced leader that spent 25 years after spending 25 with the Las Vegas Raiders. Callahan will lean on Jones’ experience.

Callahan is also retaining several of Mike Vrabel’s assistant coaches. Many of them will appear in new roles; as follows:

Chris Harris (Passing Game Coordinator/CBs); Justin Outten (TEs); Anthony Levine Sr. (Assistant ST); Clinton McMillan (Assistant DL/Pass Rush Specialist); Lori Locust (Defensive Quality Control); Kylan Butler (offensive assistant); Matt Jones (offensive assistant); Luke Stocker (offensive assistant). Brian Bell, Tyler Rouse and Haley Roberts are staying with the strength and conditioning staff.

A new special teams coordinator has yet to be appointed.