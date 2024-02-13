Watching Super Bowl 58 made me feel better about Titans, Will Levis

Watching Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers increased my confidence levels in the Tennessee Titans and Will Levis as the franchise quarterback. The Chiefs just won back-to-back Super Bowls and appear fully capable of becoming the first three-peat in NFL history. It’s going to take something fairly special to knock off the Chiefs.

I’m not of the belief that the 49ers couldn’t have hoisted the Lombardi with Brock Purdy as their quarterback. Despite Purdy’s physical limitations, the 49ers should have, maybe would have, won the Super Bowl if not for various special teams miscues. The median belief should be that Patrick Mahomes is too good of an opponent for you to escape with a victory after several kicking-and-punting game mistakes. To offset those errors, you require a truly special quarterback, a difference-maker, and Purdy isn’t truly special. He’s an accurate, high-football I.Q. quarterback that executes Kyle Shanahan’s scheme to near perfection. That’s not a knock on Purdy.

Levis carries the potential to be truly special. I’m not pretending to know whether or not Levis will develop into the face-of-the-franchise quarterback we hope him to be. Several areas of Levis’ game requires improving, including down-to-down accuracy and general decision making if he’s to reach his full potential.

What I do know is that Levis possesses the rare physical tools to be an outstanding quarterback if he improves the technical areas of his game. After watching Mahomes’ latest showcase, you’re wasting your time with a Ryan Tannehill or Kenny Pickett-like quarterback. No, more often than not (admittedly, “not” nearly occurred on Sunday), it takes an alien-like quarterback talent to defeat Mahomes in the playoffs, even though Purdy nearly did it on Sunday despite falling short of that title.

We’ve seen the types. Josh Allen and Joe Burrow have knocked off Mahomes, although Allen has yet to complete that mission when it truly counts. A healthy Burrow defeated Mahomes in an AFC Championship Game and advanced to a Super Bowl. Top five quarterbacks.

The Titans are long ways away from competing with the Chiefs, or any legitimate Super Bowl contender, for that matter. General manager Ran Carthon and new head coach Brian Callahan must enjoy a truly outstanding offseason in the talent acquisition department for the Titans to make noise next season. Offensive line and wide receiver talent upgrades are especially required. Investing in Levis’ development is required.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has hit on first-round picks like Trent McDuffie. He’s also hit on late-round picks like L’Jarius Sneed and Trey Smith. The Titans could use some of that late-round magic.

But the mission begins with a difference-making quarterback, one with rare physical tools to create off-script magic and go blow-for-blow with the league’s latest dynasty team. We’ve seen enough high-level flashes to know Levis is a top-tier quarterback from a physical standpoint. At least the Titans are attempting to develop a quarterback that could catapult them to contention if all goes according to plan.