2024 NFL mock draft Monday

The Super Bowl is over. I told you last week not to bet against Patrick Mahomes. If he has the ball at the end of the game with a chance to win he is going to win. I just wish that he at least played in the NFC. Let’s try to remember this next year in week seven when the Kansas City Chiefs are 4-3 and everyone is counting them out.

Anyway, now the draft order is completely set. Of course, we have known that the Tennessee Titans will have the seventh pick for over a month now. Today we will look at three mock drafts that have the Titans going in three different directions in the first round.

The first mock draft to highlight today is Chad Reuter’s from NFL.com. He published a three-round mock - of course, that means just two picks for the Titans because they currently don’t have a third round pick. He had the Titans taking Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame in the first round and Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia in the second round. Cornerback is an underrated need for this team. Here is what he had to say about the Alt pick:

Brad Hopkins , Michael Roos, Taylor Lewan ... Joe Alt. It just makes sense for this big, agile left tackle to play for the Titans.

The second mock we look at comes from Nick Baumgardner at The Athletic. He has the Titans taking Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State. It is worth noting that Alt was off the board in this draft when the Titans were picking. His comments on Fashanu:

Similar situation as above: No matter what you think about the quarterback, it won’t matter if you can’t protect what you’ve got. Will Levis gave the Titans reasons to be hopeful. Fashanu, a mountain of a left tackle with the movement skills to erase speed rushers, would fill a huge need.

The last mock we look at is from Trevor Sikkema at PFF, and let’s just say we saved the worst for last. Sikkema has the Titans taking JC Lathan, OT, Alabama. He apparently has no idea the Titans fired Mike Vrabel based on his comments on the pick:

The Titans badly need wide receiver and offensive tackle help. It would be a bit of a preference pick, with some good offensive tackles still available, but I believe they will prioritize Latham’s size (360 pounds) and strength in the run game.

Which mock is your favorite?