Titans 2024 NFL Mock Draft: 4 Rounds

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan has filled out the majority of his coaching staff. We're approximately one month away from free agency and the identity of the 2024 Titans is beginning to take shape. Callahan and general manager Ran Carthon will soon begin building their roster through free agency and the draft. It feels like an appropriate time to release our latest Titans-based 2024 NFL Mock Draft. The Titans don’t currently possess a third-round selection, prompting us to complete a four-round mock draft (via Pro Football Focus) that welcomes three new players to the Titans.

No. 7 overall - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers, and Marvin Harrison Jr. came off the board in quick succession. I toyed with drafting Brock Bowers, who recently said he’d love to play for the Titans. Instead I opted for the current consensus pick, Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt. With the legendary Bill Callahan on staff to coach the offensive line, Alt and left guard Peter Skoronski could quickly bring back the “Run Left” motto once made popular by Taylor Lewan and Rodger Saffold.

Brock Bowers wouldn’t mind getting drafted by the Titans pic.twitter.com/Nyi8d3AHJQ — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) February 7, 2024

No. 38 overall - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Will Callahan’s presence influence the Titans to draft a wide receiver ahead of an offensive tackle, like it once allegedly did with the Cincinnati Bengals? In this scenario, the Titans grabbed their left tackle in the top 10 and now get a starting-caliber receiver in the second round. Texas’ Adonai Mitchell is a big-bodied playmaker with the skill-set necessary to make big-time plays in the vertical passing game. His downfield skill set should mesh nicely with Will Levis.

No. 106 overall - Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

The Titans double down on Fighting Irish by selecting Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart. Hart attended last week’s Senior Bowl. The Baltimore, Maryland native showcased versatility and a competitive spirit. Hart possesses terrific size and length to play the boundary at 6-foot-2, 204 pounds with nearly 33-inch arms. Hart also proved he’s diverse enough to play the nickel as necessary in Mobile.