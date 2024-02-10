Reacts Results: See who MCM is cheering for in the Super Bowl

This week we asked who you were cheering for in the Super Bowl and who you think is going to win the Super Bowl. The results are perfectly inline with where I am at. The vast majority of people here want the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl but think that the Kansas City Chiefs will win:

It’s just really tough to bet against Patrick Mahomes at this point. This is the second straight year the Chiefs and Mahomes were left for dead during the season, and yet they find themselves in the Super Bowl once again. It is fun to watch greatness, of course, I just wish it was in the other conference.

The Super Bowl is always a bittersweet event. It’s such a fun day, but it also means that the NFL season is coming to an end. Here’s to hoping it’s a great game that ends in heartbreak for the Chiefs!

