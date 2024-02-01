Bill Callahan expected to join Titans coaching staff

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com is reporting that Bill Callahan is expected to join the Tennessee Titans coaching staff. Callahan is currently the Cleveland Browns offensive line coach. He is also the father of new Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan.

Bill is widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in the league. The Titans obviously need a good offensive line coach as their coaching and players on the offensive line for the last couple of years have been really bad. That won’t be the case now.

Keep this in mind as well - this is a deep offensive tackle draft and now the Titans have a good offensive line coach. I still think they should take a tackle with the seventh overall pick, but if there is a game-changing pass catcher there, they might be able to grab that guy and get a serviceable tackle in the second round.