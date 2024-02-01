Titans hiring Tyke Tolbert as wide receivers coach

Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network is reporting that the Tennessee Titans are hiring Tyke Tolbert as wide receivers coach. Tolbert has been a coach in the NFL for a long time. This past season he was the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Chicago Bears. Before that, he coached for the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, and with new Titans coach Brian Callahan with the Denver Broncos.

Wolfe mentions in his tweet that Tolbert chose the Titans over at least a couple of other offers. Callahan is getting guys to come here that are at least generating interest with other teams around the league. That’s a good sign of the reputation he has in the coaching community.

The big hire we are still waiting on is the offensive coordinator. The Titans have interviewed three guys - Nick Holz, Eric Studesville, and Thad Lewis - for the position. We should hear who they end up choosing pretty soon.