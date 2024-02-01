Titans lose DL coach Terrell Williams to Lions

Tennessee Titans assistant head coach and defensive line coach Terrell Williams is departing the team to accept a role with the Detroit Lions, according to a report from Dianna Russini. Williams is going to be Dan Campbell’s run game coordinator and defensive line coach. There’s history between Williams, Campbell, and Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

Here at the Senior Bowl, Head Coach of the American Squad, Terrell Williams, will leave the Titans to accept the Run Game Coordinator and DL Coach position with the Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell gets his guy out of Nashville. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 1, 2024

Williams was the Miami Dolphins’ defensive line coach for three seasons (2015-17). Campbell was the Dolphins’ tight ends coach in 2015 and ended that campaign as their interim head coach. Furthermore, Williams coached Holmes at North Carolina A&T in the late 1990s and early 2000s (!) when Holmes played defensive tackle at the collegiate level.

Williams is currently representing the Titans at the Senior Bowl, but his departure isn’t overly surprising. New Titans head coach Brian Callahan hired Dennard Wilson as his defensive coordinator on Wednesday. Callahan has yet to retain one of Mike Vrabel’s assistants. Confirmed departures now include Williams, Tim Kelly, Charles London, Shane Bowen, Ryan Crow, Bobby King, Jason Houghtaling, Tom Quinn, and others.

Williams consistently did an excellent job as the Titans’ defensive line coach. Superstars like Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry and Harold Landry sing his praises. Williams got the most out of undrafted players like Teair Tart. Veteran journeymen such as Mario Edwards and DeMarcus Walker who failed to meet expectations elsewhere played their best football in Nashville under Williams.

Callahan remains in the early stages of assembling his coaching staff. Between himself and new DC Wilson, there isn’t a ton of high-level coaching experience. Losing Williams as an assistant head coach further magnifies that. Adding Bill Callahan or Mike Munchak as offensive line coach, or hiring Eric Studesville as the offensive coordinator, who is by far the most experienced choice of the known OC candidates, would make sense.