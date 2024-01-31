Titans hire Dennard Wilson as DC

The Tennessee Titans are hiring Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson as their new defensive coordinator, according to a report from Jordan Schultz.

It represents the first major hire by new Titans head coach Brian Callahan. Wilson was the first of three reported candidates on Callahan’s shortlist. Wilson seemingly beat out previous coordinator Shane Bowen, and Cleveland Browns cornerbacks coach Brandon Lynch, who both garnered consideration and received in-person interviews.

It also represents a major victory for Callahan. The Ravens lost their defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on Wednesday, who agreed to become the new head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson was a candidate to succeed Macdonald as an in-house candidate in Baltimore. He instead decided to join Callahan in Nashville.

Wilson and the Ravens fielded the league’s sixth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 191.9 passing yards per contest throughout 17 regular-season contests. That’s significantly better than the 26th-ranked pass defense they fielded in 2022 prior to Macdonald’s and Wilson’s arrival.

Wilson spent five seasons coaching for the Los Angeles Rams. The former undrafted defensive back spent that entire five-year tenure with the Rams alongside Titans general manager Ran Carthon, who served as director of player personnel. It was former Titans head coach Jeff Fisher that gave Wilson his start in coaching. Callahan and Wilson haven’t crossed paths professionally on the same staff, so it’s entirely possible that Carthon recommended Wilson to Callahan.