Titans coaching staff updates: Officially a vacancy at OL coach, and more

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan continues to work through the makeup of his coaching staff. Paul Kuharsky recently delivered a bunch of updates on his Twitter (yes, Twitter) timeline. Offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling has been relieved of his duties. So has inside linebackers coach Bobby King and assistant linebackers coach Zak Kuhr. Passing game analyst Pat O’Hara won’t have his expiring contract renewed. Interim special teams coordinator Tom Quinn won’t return.

Recapping #Titans' assistants who are gone:



Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly

Passing game coordinator/ QBs Charles London

WRs Rob Moore (Carolina)

TEs Tony Dews (Jets RBs)

OL Jason Houghtaling

Passing game analyst Pat O'Hara

OLBs Ryan Crow

ILBs Bobby King

Special teams Tom Quinn… — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) January 31, 2024

Houghtaling was a first-year offensive line coach for Mike Vrabel in 2023. Rumors continue to tie Callahan’s father, Bill Callahan, to a now-confirmed vacancy. The senior Callahan remains under contract with the Cleveland Browns in the same role, complicating his potential wish to join his son in Nashville. Former Oilers/Titans legend Mike Munchak has also expressed public interest in returning to the Titans.

Pat O’Hara was Vrabel’s quarterbacks coach for five campaigns before switching titles to passing game analyst. Bobby King coached linebackers for the previous two seasons. Both O’Hara and King had relationships with Vrabel dating back to their Houston Texans days. It’s also no surprise that interim special teams coordinator Tom Quinn is gone.

Meanwhile, run game coordinator/running backs coach Justin Outten remains in place and has a chance to stick on Callahan’s staff.

Run game coordinator/ RBs Jason Outten remains in place with the #Titans and has a chance to find a place on the new staff. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) January 31, 2024

Outten was on the Atlanta Falcons 2016 staff alongside Shanahan, Matt LaFleur, and Mike McDaniel. He later joined LaFleur with the Green Bay Packers (2019-21) where he worked alongside Luke Getsy, Nathaniel Hackett, and Adam Stenavich. Outten then followed Hackett to Denver as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator. Callahan should keep Outten on staff.