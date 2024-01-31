 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans coaching staff updates: Officially a vacancy at OL coach, and more

By Justin Melo
Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan continues to work through the makeup of his coaching staff. Paul Kuharsky recently delivered a bunch of updates on his Twitter (yes, Twitter) timeline. Offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling has been relieved of his duties. So has inside linebackers coach Bobby King and assistant linebackers coach Zak Kuhr. Passing game analyst Pat O’Hara won’t have his expiring contract renewed. Interim special teams coordinator Tom Quinn won’t return.

Houghtaling was a first-year offensive line coach for Mike Vrabel in 2023. Rumors continue to tie Callahan’s father, Bill Callahan, to a now-confirmed vacancy. The senior Callahan remains under contract with the Cleveland Browns in the same role, complicating his potential wish to join his son in Nashville. Former Oilers/Titans legend Mike Munchak has also expressed public interest in returning to the Titans.

Pat O’Hara was Vrabel’s quarterbacks coach for five campaigns before switching titles to passing game analyst. Bobby King coached linebackers for the previous two seasons. Both O’Hara and King had relationships with Vrabel dating back to their Houston Texans days. It’s also no surprise that interim special teams coordinator Tom Quinn is gone.

Meanwhile, run game coordinator/running backs coach Justin Outten remains in place and has a chance to stick on Callahan’s staff.

Outten was on the Atlanta Falcons 2016 staff alongside Shanahan, Matt LaFleur, and Mike McDaniel. He later joined LaFleur with the Green Bay Packers (2019-21) where he worked alongside Luke Getsy, Nathaniel Hackett, and Adam Stenavich. Outten then followed Hackett to Denver as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator. Callahan should keep Outten on staff.

