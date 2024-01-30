Titans interview Browns CB coach Brandon Lynch for DC vacancy

The Tennessee Titans interviewed Cleveland Browns cornerback coach Brandon Lynch for their defensive coordinator position, according to a report from Jordan Schultz. Lynch becomes the third known candidate for the position, joining current holder Shane Bowen, and Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson. New head coach Brian Callahan is getting closer to hiring his coordinators.

The #Titans just completed an interview with Brandon Lynch for their vacant DC position, source tells @BleacherReport.



Lynch is currently the CBs coach for the #Browns, and helped Cleveland become one of the NFL’s top defenses this past season. pic.twitter.com/Z0kLIqMNge — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 31, 2024

A former player, Lynch actually entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Titans in 2004. Lynch played college football locally at Middle Tennessee State. Lynch’s playing career didn’t last long, but he did cross paths with Titans general manager Ran Carthon for two seasons as a player. This is the second DC candidate (Wilson) Carthon has direct ties with. After playing three professional seasons in Canada, Lynch entered coaching in 2013.

Lynch received his big break when he became the Browns’ assistant defensive backs coach in 2020 under Kevin Stefanski. After spending three seasons in that role (2020-22), Lynch became the full-time cornerbacks coach in 2023. Working directly with Jim Schwartz this season, the Browns ranked first in pass yards allowed per game (164.7) and total air yards allowed (2,800).

The Titans are interviewing young, innovative coaches for their coordinator positions, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Both Lynch and Wilson are ascending coaches. Of course there’s some natural risk involved when appointing an inexperienced coach.