Titans fire OLB coach Ryan Crow

The Tennessee Titans have fired outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow, according to a report from Paul Kuharsky. Crow joins a plethora of coaches from Mike Vrabel’s staff that have been let go, including offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, quarterbacks coach Charles London, and others. New head coach Brian Callahan is cleaning house.

Ryan Crow, who coached #Titans' OLBs since 2021 and was on Mike Vrabel's staff for all six years, has been let go by the team. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) January 30, 2024

Crow had been with the Titans for the previous six campaigns, arriving alongside Vrabel in 2018 after coaching at Ohio State. After serving as a defensive assistant for two debut seasons, Crow was the assistant special teams coach in 2020 and moved to outside linebackers coach in 2021. Crow had helped the Titans defense be a productive pass-rushing unit.

This past season, the Titans had two pass rushers surpass double-digit sacks. The aging Denico Autry posted a career-high 11.5 sacks. Harold Landry III found his form following last year’s ACL injury, totaling 10.5 sacks. In 2022 Autry, led the defense with eight sacks and a then-personal-best 45 quarterback pressures despite missing five regular-season games through injury.

Callahan is still going through the process of evaluating other members of the staff. Three offensive coordinator candidates have been identified, and one outside defensive coordinator candidate has been interviewed in person. Callahan is inching closer to making crucial decisions that will formulate his staff.