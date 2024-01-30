Should Titans retain defensive coordinator Shane Bowen?

The Tennessee Titans are holding onto defensive coordinator Shane Bowen while new head coach Brian Callahan assesses outside possibilities for the coaching position, according to a report from Paul Kuharsky. Bowen remains under contract, and has yet to be relieved of his duties by Callahan. Bowen maintaining his position as the Titans’ defensive coordinator is a possibility.

Giants and Jaguars both interviewed him. JAX hired Ryan Nielsen. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) January 30, 2024

Bowen had previously been granted permission to interview for other vacancies. General manager Ran Carthon was doing him a solid to help eliminate the possibility he’d end up jobless. Bowen interviewed for defensive coordinator positions with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants. The Jags hired Ryan Nielsen. If Bowen was the Giants’ preferred choice, he likely would have been hired already.

The Titans have already fired various members of Mike Vrabel’s staff, including Tim Kelly, Charles London, and Ryan Crow. Tony Dews accepted a job elsewhere. Rob Moore is close to doing the same. Chris Harris and Terrell Williams have interviewed with different teams. Meanwhile Bowen remains in limbo.

Callahan has identified three potential candidates to be his offensive coordinator. They are Thad Lewis, Eric Studesville, and Nick Holz. On the flip side, only one potential defensive coordinator candidate has been reported. That’s Baltimore Ravens secondary coach Dennard Wilson. Bowen joins Wilson as a frontfunner to be Callahan’s defensive play-caller.

When Callahan was asked about his defensive philosophy, he understandably mentioned wanting to field a defense that would give him fits as an offensive game planner. Callahan faced Bowen and the Titans three times as the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive coordinator. Callahan’s offense never scored more than 20 points versus the Titans, averaging a measly 14 points per game. This season, the Titans defeated the Bengals 27-3.