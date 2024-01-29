Titans interview Buccaneers QB coach Thad Lewis for offensive coordinator

Kimberly Martin is reporting that new Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan interviewed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis for the offensive coordinator position. Lewis is the third reported interview for Callahan with the first two being Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Eric Holz and Miami Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville.

Lewis just finished his first year as the Buccaneers quarterbacks coach. He was the assistant wide receivers coach in Tampa for the two seasons before that. Lewis played quarterback at Duke in college and played for a handful of NFL teams before going into coaching. He’s the first name on the list that doesn’t have an obvious tie to Callahan. They both coached at UCLA but not at the same time.

Dave Canales, the Buccaneers offensive coordinator in 2023, is not the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. He parlayed his success with Baker Mayfield into a head coaching job. Lewis might be in line for a promotion of his own partly because of Mayfield’s success.