Titans to interview Dolphins RB coach Eric Studesville for offensive coordinator job

Jeremy Fowler is reporting that new Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is interviewing Miami Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville for the offensive coordinator position. Studesville has been with the Dolphins since 2017 - meaning he has worked for three different head coaches - Adam Gase, Brian Flores, and Mike McDaniels. The fact that three different coaches kept him means he is a really solid coach.

Studesville has been a coach in the NFL since 1997. He was the run game coordinator for the Buffalo Bills in 2008 and 2009. He was also the interim head coach for the Denver Broncos in 2010. Studesville and Callahan coached together with the Broncos.

I hope Callahan casts a wide net when it comes to offensive coordinator. Studesville is the second name we have seen so far. The other is Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Nick Holz.

You can keep up to date with all of the news and rumors surrounding Callahan’s staff here.