Titans coaching staff news: Tim Kelly and Charles London fired

Paul Kuharsky is reporting that Brian Callahan has fired former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly. We all anticipated this news coming down from pretty much the moment Mike Vrabel was fired. Callahan will want to bring in a guy he is comfortable with. His first interview, Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Nick Holz, has already been confirmed.

Jonathan Jones of CBS also reported that Charles London will not be retained. That one is not necessarily a surprise, but London is very high regarded around the league. He was one of the names mentioned that might be a holdover from Vrabel’s staff.

Tony Dews is also out. He will head to the New York Jets and once again team up with Todd Downing and Keith Carter. I would not be very excited about that staff if I were a Jets fan.

We don’t have any news from the defensive side of the ball yet. Shane Bowen won’t be back, but Callahan might be interested in keeping Chris Harris and/or Terrell Williams. The latter of which will be coaching at the Senior Bowl this week.