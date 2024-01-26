Titans to interview Jaguars passing game coordinator Nick Holz for offensive coordinator

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan will interview Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Nick Holz for the offensive coordinator position. This is the first name we have seen as a potential OC candidate. Callahan and Holz worked together with the Oakland Raiders.

Last year was Holz’s first year with the Jaguars. They were 9th in the league in passing last year averaging 242.7 yards per game. It’s pretty amazing that Holz could coordinate those types of numbers while being held back by working with Trevor Lawrence (I kid, kind of).

Holz was the offensive coordinator at UNLV in 2022 where his team averaged 26.3 points per game according to Zach Lyons.

He started his coaching career with Nebraska in 2007 before moving on to Stanford in 2008. He was there until 2011 when he joined the Oakland Raiders. Callahan and Holz worked together with the Raiders. It is worth noting that Holz worked for David Shaw at Stanford. The Titans interviewed Shaw for the head coaching job and Shaw has ties to the Callahans.