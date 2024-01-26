Brian Callahan on a potential Derrick Henry return to the Titans

New Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan was on Robby and Rexrode this morning. They asked him about Derrick Henry, who will become a free agent when the new league year starts in March. Here was Callahan’s answer:

A player like Derrick Henry fits in every offense. He’s been a remarkable player. He’s been the face of the franchise here for a long time. When you think of the Tennessee Titans you think of Derrick Henry. He’s earned that. If he’s open to a return that fits for us. I’m never going to say no to good players. He’s been an incredible leader in this building as well which also carries a lot of weight. You can find ways to use every player. There’s no offensive system that would say I don’t like to have Derrick Henry here. I certainly think he has some gas left in thank to, so we will see where that goes. He’s going to hit the market, probably, and try to see what’s out there for him. I would never say to a player like that if they want to return here and it fits for us. He’s such a fantastic person on top of it and has meant so much to this city that I would never just say no to that.

That’s a really good, thorough answer, but it still seems like a long shot that Henry will be with the Titans in 2024. Callahan would absolutely carve out a way for Henry to be great in his offense if Henry was still under contract for the Titans, but a reunion doesn’t seem likely based on the potential scheme and comments Henry made on Bussin with the Boys about wanting to be on a team that has a chance to win a Super Bowl. It’s hard to see a scenario where the Titans look like a team that has that chance, at least on paper, in 2024.