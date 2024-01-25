Brian Callahan Titans introductory press conference open thread

The Tennessee Titans will introduce former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their new head coach today at 1 PM central time. My guess is that Amy Adams-Strunk will be present for the presser. She might make a statement but won’t take questions. The local media will be pissed. Ran Carthon will probably also be there and probably will take questions.

Of course, the majority of the questions will be for Brian Callahan. His answers will most likely be different than anything we have heard from a Titans head coach before. He is going to run a pass-first offense that changes from week to week to target the opponent's weaknesses. That’s going to be a fun change to watch!

Use this thread to discuss today’s presser. At some point this afternoon or this evening I will post a recap with some of the highlights if you aren’t able to be here live.