Titans coaching staff hires 2024: Everything we know

Brian Callahan has officially been named the new head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Over the next few days and weeks, he will assemble his coaching staff. We will keep track of all of the news and rumors surrounding Callahan’s staff here.

Callahan’s connections in the NFL run pretty deep. That is good news for him as he starts to assemble his staff. It also just so happens that his dad, Bill Callahan, is one of the best offensive line coaches in the league. The problem is he is still under contract with the Cleveland Browns. Outside of the two coordinator hires, the offensive line coach is probably the most important hire for Callahan. My guess is that he figures out a way to get his dad here.

Bookmark this post because it will contain the most up-to-date information about the coaching staff that Callahan is putting together with the Titans.