Titans request interview with Ravens DB coach Dennard Wilson for DC vacancy

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan will meet the media for the first time on Thursday afternoon after arriving in Nashville. It appears Callahan is already going through the process of building his coaching staff. Callahan and the Titans have requested an interview with Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson for their defensive coordinator position, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler.

The #Titans are requesting an interview with #Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson for their defensive coordinator job, per source.



Wilson also met with the #Giants for their DC job. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 25, 2024

Wilson is a former undrafted defensive back (2004) that began coaching with the Los Angeles Rams in 2012 as a defensive quality control coach. After three seasons in that role, Wilson was promoted to defensive backs coach (2015-16). Wilson spent that entire five-year tenure with the Rams alongside Titans general manager Ran Carthon, who served as director of player personnel. It was former Titans coach Jeff Fisher that gave Wilson his start in coaching.

Wilson then worked for the New York Jets from 2017-2020, getting himself into an elevated role as passing game coordinator. He then pulled double duty for the Philadelphia Eagles in similar roles across 2021-2022. Wilson worked under Todd Bowles, Gregg Williams, and Mike Caldwell with the Jets, and Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia.

Wilson joined the Ravens’ staff ahead of the 2023 season. The one-seed Ravens are playing for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday. Wilson has worked under John Harbaugh and Mike Macdonald this year. The Ravens fielded the league’s sixth-ranked pass defense, allowing 191.9 passing yards per game throughout 17 regular-season contests. That’s significantly better than the 26th-ranked pass defense they fielded in 2022 prior to Macdonald’s and Wilson’s arrival.

Macdonald is a candidate for head coaching gigs elsewhere. If Macdonald lands a job, Wilson would be a straightforward successor for the Ravens. The Titans could tempt Wilson in Nashville.

It also confirms Shane Bowen is extremely unlikely to return as Tennessee’s DC.