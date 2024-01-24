Grade the Brian Callahan hire

The Tennessee Titans made the hiring of Brian Callahan official today. The more I read about Callahan the more excited I get about him being the coach here. He understands and wants to run a modern NFL offense. It’s been a long time since the head coach here wanted to do that.

Now the attention turns to Callahan’s staff. The first question we all have is who the offensive coordinator will be. The second question is will he be able to get his dad away from the Cleveland Browns to coach the offensive line? If not, can he get Mike Munchak?

What grade do you give Ran Carthon and the Titans for the Callahan hire?

