Peyton Manning weighs in on Titans hiring Brian Callahan

New Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan started his coaching career with the Denver Broncos. While he was there, he worked with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Callahan talked about his experience working with Peyton on Peter Schrager’s podcast The Season. That’s a really good listen to learn about Callahan’s coaching background.

Anyway, Callahan said on that podcast that being a young guy in his first coaching job, he had to earn the trust of Manning. That’s not an easy thing to do, but Callahan eventually earned Peyton’s trust showing his work ethic and knowledge of the game.

Jim Wyatt caught up with Manning to ask him about Callahan. Manning called Callahan a “great hire” for the Titans (from the above linked article):

“Brian was extremely helpful to me during my four years playing for the Broncos, when he and I were together. Extremely hard working, extremely intelligent and just overall a great person. Not only did I benefit from his coaching and all the help that he gave me as a quarterback for the Broncos, but also just thoroughly enjoyed being around him and coming to work every day. The quarterback room is a small room, and you’ve got three quarterbacks and usually two coaches in there. So, Brian and I spent a lot of time in those quarterback meetings. So just enjoyed being around him. So very happy for him getting this opportunity. I think it’s a great hire for the Tennessee Titans. I know he’ll give the Titans everything he has.”

I hated Peyton Manning with every fiber of my being when he was playing. Being an Alabama fan and a Titans fan, Peyton tortured me for a lot of years, but you cannot argue that he knows football and football people. His endorsement of Callahan is a pretty big deal.