Titans announce Brian Callahan, promotion, more control for Ran Carthon

The Tennessee Titans officially announced Brian Callahan as the team’s new head coach via social media. Owner Amy Adams Strunk also announced various changes to the front-office structure. General manager Ran Carthon has been promoted to GM/Executive Vice President. Assistant general manager Chad Brinker has been promoted to President of Football Operations.

#Titans finalize football structure: Ran Carthon has been promoted to Executive Vice President/General Manager, and Chad Brinker has been promoted to President of Football Operations.



Adams Strunk publicly stated that the front office would receive clearly defined roles once a coach was appointed and she delivered on her promise. Carthon will have full control over the 53-man roster while overseeing the coaching staff, although sources confirmed Callahan will appoint the coordinators and assistant coaches of his choosing. Carthon will not meddle in that process. The expectation is that Callahan, Carthon, and Brinker will collaborate across multiple facets of the organization with Carthon overseeing personnel decisions.

“Over the past year, Ran has impressed me and our staff with his innovative approach to roster building,” said Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. “Ran’s exceptional reputation around the league as a talent evaluator and culture builder was a clear competitive advantage during last year’s free agency and draft process, as well as our recent search for a head coach. Simply put, Ran Carthon makes the Tennessee Titans a destination forthe league’s top talent. By expanding his role to include full roster control and oversight of the coaching staff, our organization will now benefit more completely from Ran’s unique ability to build and lead a championship-caliber football team.”

Brinker will possess direct oversight of football departments that address salary cap management, analytics, and more. Brinker will continue to provide evaluations of college and NFL talent. Brinker arrived in Nashville as a shrewd cap evaluator, so it’s excellent to hear he’ll continue having a hand in those decisions.

The Titans are placing full faith in Carthon to build a championship-caliber squad. That wasn’t possible with Mike Vrabel as the head coach given Vrabel wanted more control. Time will reveal if Adams Strunk’s investment in Carthon proves worthwhile or not.