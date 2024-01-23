Should we be concerned that new Titans coach Brian Callahan has never called plays?

The only knock I have seen or heard when it comes to new Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan is that in his five years as the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator, he never called the plays. Zac Taylor, the Bengals head coach, handles those duties in Cincinnati. While we don’t know for sure if Callahan will call the plays here, it is a safe bet to assume that he will. Does it matter that he has never done it before?

Taylor would have you believe that it doesn’t matter that much. Check out this quote from The Athletic’s Paul Dehner, Jr. in his article about the Titans hiring Callahan:

“That’s just people that don’t actually know,” Taylor said. “He needs to call plays? Why? Nobody can say that, it’s something people parrot out there. He’s been the coordinator here for five years. He coordinates everything having to do with it. He establishes the whole structure of our offense. On game day, he and I are in constant communication. That is calling plays. That is establishing an offense. He knows everything I go through on a daily basis as a head coach. He and I both. He’s as prepared as anybody can be prepared for it.”

There is no substitution for actually calling the plays, so we don’t know right now how good Callahan will be as a play caller. What we do know is that he has worked very closely with some very good quarterbacks, and his former boss gives him a ton of credit for what he brought to the table. That’s good enough for me!

