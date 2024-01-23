Mel Kiper NFL mock draft 2024 1.0

Mel Kiper has released his first 2024 NFL mock draft, and he has the Tennessee Titans taking Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame. This is going to be the most popular pick for the Titans all the way to the NFL Draft in April. It is obviously their biggest need, and that is unlikely to change in free agency because good left tackles just don’t hit the market.

The interesting part of this mock is that the first six picks were all offensive skill players. The three quarterbacks went 1, 2, and 3, but it was Jayden Daniels who was the 2nd quarterback off the board (behind Caleb Williams) not Drake Maye. That is the first time I have seen that order. Kiper then has Marvin Harrison, Jr., Brock Bowers, and Malik Nabers as the next three players off the board. The Titans would be just fine with it playing out that way.

Here is what Kiper had to say on Alt to the Titans: