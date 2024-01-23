Mel Kiper NFL mock draft 2024 1.0

Mel Kiper has released his first 2024 NFL mock draft, and he has the Tennessee Titans taking Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame. This is going to be the most popular pick for the Titans all the way to the NFL Draft in April. It is obviously their biggest need, and that is unlikely to change in free agency because good left tackles just don’t hit the market.
The interesting part of this mock is that the first six picks were all offensive skill players. The three quarterbacks went 1, 2, and 3, but it was Jayden Daniels who was the 2nd quarterback off the board (behind Caleb Williams) not Drake Maye. That is the first time I have seen that order. Kiper then has Marvin Harrison, Jr., Brock Bowers, and Malik Nabers as the next three players off the board. The Titans would be just fine with it playing out that way.
Here is what Kiper had to say on Alt to the Titans:
The Titans are another team coming off a lost season, and they moved on from Mike Vrabel in the aftermath. They hired former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as his replacement. Rookie second-round pick Will Levis showed enough promise to get a chance to start at quarterback in 2024, but there are big holes all along the roster, including on a defense that ranked last in the league in interceptions (6).
I keep staring at the Titans’ depth chart and wondering whether they should go back to the O-line, though. They took Peter Skoronski at No. 11 a year ago and played him mostly at guard, where he was just OK. Why not solidify the left tackle spot with the top two tackles in this class on the board? Alt was the definition of a stalwart on the left side of Notre Dame’s line, where he started 33 games. He gave up just two sacks over the past two seasons. Tennessee ranked 31st in the rate of sacks per dropback (11.1%) in 2023, so putting Levis in a better position to succeed should be a priority.
