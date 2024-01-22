Report: Tennessee Titans hire Brian Callahan as head coach

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly hiring Brian Callahan as their next head coach. Callahan has been the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals for the last five seasons. He worked with the Denver Broncos as a quality control coach/offensive assistant, as well as the Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders as a quarterbacks coach before joining the Bengals. He is the son of Bill Callahan who has been a coach in the NFL since the 1990s - including a stint as the head coach for the Raiders. Bill is currently the offensive line coach with the Cleveland Browns.

Callahan will now turn his attention to assembling a staff. There has been some talk that Thomas Brown who also interviewed for the head coaching job could be at the top of the list. The Titans had a similar scenario when they hired Mike Vrabel. They had interviewed Matt LaFleur in that same cycle. Vrabel brought LaFleur in as the OC after he was hired.

The hire that we all might be the most interested in is his offensive line coach. He could always bring in his dad, and there is the rumor that Mike Munchak is interested in coaching here again - can’t go wrong with either of those guys. Fixing the offensive line is the first thing Callahan will need to focus on when he gets to Nashville.

