Titans to give Cowboys DC Dan Quinn a second and in-person interview

The Tennessee Titans are bringing in Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for an in-person interview later this week, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler. It will mark Quinn’s second interview with the Titans after he previously completed a virtual meeting with the team. Quinn receiving a second interview with the Titans indicates he’s a finalist for their head coaching vacancy.

The #Commanders plan to bring in #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn in for an in-person interview, per source.



Quinn will be busy, with plans to meet with the #Titans on Wednesday and the #Seahawks later this week. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2024

Quinn is a popular league-wide candidate. He’ll also be receiving second interviews with the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders later this week. Quinn is almost certainly going to get a head coaching job.

Quinn becomes the fourth Titans candidate to receive an in-person interview, joining former Stanford Cardinals head coach David Shaw, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, and Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. Quinn is the third known finalist that is receiving a second and in-person interview, joining Callahan and Brown.

The Titans’ coaching search is heating up. It wouldn’t be shocking if controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk and general manager Ran Carthon appointed Mike Vrabel’s successor later this week. The Titans could prefer to finalize a hiring ahead of next week’s Senior Bowl.

In other Titans-related coaching developments, defensive passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Chris Harris is interviewing for the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator vacancy. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams will be a head coach at the Senior Bowl. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is also receiving DC interest.