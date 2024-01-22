Titans coaching search enters week 3: Here’s what we know

It has been just under two weeks since Amy Adams-Strunk fired Mike Vrabel. Since then the Tennessee Titans have completed ten interviews for their head coaching position. Those interviews include Oakland Raiders (now) head coach Antonio Pierce, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and former Stanford head coach Brian Shaw.

The Titans requested an interview with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson but have not completed it to this point. Johnson is on everyone’s list, and the Titans apparently aren’t high on his list. You can probably cross him off at this point, though there hasn’t been anything official there.

All of the interviews besides Shaw were completed via Zoom. Shaw was in town yesterday for an interview. Brown and Callahan are scheduled to be here today. Today, January 22nd, is the first day they can interview coaches who are still under contract in person. The coaches that are with teams that are still playing won’t be in for an interview until at least the week after the championship games.

The Rooney Rule requires teams to have in-person interviews with two minority candidates. The Titans will have done that assuming the interview with Brown takes place today.

The last two coaching searches the Titans did were shams because they already knew who they wanted to hire. That has certainly not been the case this time. Ran Carthon has done an excellent job casting a wide net.

[UPDATE 1/22 11:30 AM] - Dan Quinn also reportedly coming in for an in-person interview.

