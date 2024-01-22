Titans DB coach Chris Harris to interview for Chicago Bears defensive coordinator

Tennessee Titans defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach Chris Harris will interview for the defensive coordinator vacancy with the Chicago Bears, according to a report from Tom Pelissero. Harris recently interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the same role as well. The Titans could lose Harris before they even hire a head coach.

Tennessee’s assistant coaches remain under contract despite Mike Vrabel’s firing. General manager Ran Carthon has granted them permission to interview elsewhere while the team conducts its head coaching search. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen recently interviewed with the Jaguars as well.

A safety during his playing days, Harris was actually drafted by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Harris spent four seasons across two different stints with the Bears. He then joined their coaching staff in 2013 as a defensive quality control coach.

The Bears hired Shane Waldron to be their new offensive coordinator on Monday. It signals that Matt Eberflus is moving fast to assemble his 2024 coaching staff. We could receive news regarding their DC vacancy later this week.

Harris joined Vrabel’s staff ahead of the 2023 campaign The former Second-Team All-Pro (2010) was highly sought after around the league before joining the Titans. This marks the second consecutive offseason that Harris is interviewing for defensive coordinator positions. Whoever the next Titans coach is may possess interest in retaining Harris on his staff.