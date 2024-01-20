NFL Divisional Round odds, picks, and predictions

Hopefully we get better games this weekend than last. That is usually the case with the Divisional Round. The first game today features the Houston Texans at the Baltimore Ravens. C.J. Stroud was great against the Cleveland Browns last week. Can he repeat that performance today? My bet is no. Give me the Ravens moneyline but I like the Texans to cover the 9.5 over at DraftKings.

The San Francisco 49ers are a 10-point favorite tonight over the Green Bay Packers. That number feels big, but the 49ers are really good. I’ll take them to cover.

Sunday kicks off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions. My favorite bet of the weekend is Lions -6.

The weekend ends with the Kansas City Chiefs at the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs aren’t the same team they have been in years past, but I think they pull off the upset in this one.

All of my picks for the weekend:

Use this thread to discuss the games.