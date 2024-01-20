Reacts results: Brian Callahan Titans fans choice for next head coach

This week I asked who your favorite to be the next coach of the Tennessee Titans is. Brian Callahan won the poll in overwhelming fashion:

It is no surprise that the top three in the poll are offensive coaches. I have yet to see anyone say that the Titans should hire one of the defensive guys. They need stability on the offensive side of the ball. The only way to get that is to hire a head coach who is the designer of the offense.

Callahan is supposed to be in for an in-person interview sometime in the next few days. He is the first of the guys they are actually bringing in. They will have to wait on the coaches that are in the playoffs until their team loses, or the week between the conference championships and the Super Bowl to have those guys in for in-person interviews.

