This is the second straight 2024 NFL mock draft that I have seen where three quarterbacks and two receivers came off the board before the Tennessee Titans picked. That is the perfect scenario for the Titans. They desperately need a left tackle, and the best case scenario is for them to be able to get the top rated one on their board. I don’t know who that will be, but I can guarantee they get him if they pick the first offensive tackle.

Daniel Jeremiah, a.k.a Move the Sticks, has put out his first mock draft of the 2024 NFL Draft season, and he has the Titans taking Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame.

Most people have had Alt and Olumuyiwa Fashan, OT, Penn State as the top two tackles in this draft. Jeremiah says that teams are split on Fashanu. He has Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State as the second tackle picked after Alt. There is a lot of time for all of this to change between now and the draft.

Here is what Jeremiah had to say about the Alt pick for the Titans:

The Titans’ offensive line was in shambles this past season. As the rebuilding process begins, Alt could protect Will Levis’ blind side for years to come.

Fingers crossed, Daniel.