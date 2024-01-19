Report: Las Vegas Raiders to hire Antonio Pierce

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing a deal to hire Antonio Pierce as their next head coach. This was the move that was pretty much expected from the beginning. It became that much more the thing that was going to happen when Maxx Crosby basically came out and said he would demand a trade if the team didn’t hire Pierce.

This is of note to us because the Tennessee Titans interviewed Pierce. We said from the beginning that he was not likely to end up here because of the job he did with the Raiders after taking over for Josh McDaniels. Pierce will now get the chance to build his own staff and really put his stamp on what he wants the Raiders to be.

The Raiders filling their job leaves six jobs currently open - including the Titans. Here are my predictions for the six remaining jobs:

Titans - Brian Callahan

Los Angeles Chargers - Jim Harbaugh

Atlanta Falcons - Bill Belichick

Washington Commanders - Ben Johnson

Seattle Seahawks - Dan Quinn

Carolina Panthers - Bobby Slowik