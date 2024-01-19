 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans to interview David Shaw for head coaching vacancy

Shaw coached Stanford after Jim Harbaugh jumped to coach the San Francisco 49ers.

By Justin Melo
NCAA Football: Washington State at Stanford Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans will interview former Stanford head coach David Shaw this weekend for their head coaching vacancy, according to a report from Adam Schefter. An 11th candidate emerges. Shaw recently interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Shaw is an offensive-minded coach that possesses obvious ties to Jim Harbaugh. Shaw is an exciting, but unexpected candidate to emerge. Shaw spent the entire 2023 campaign out of coaching.

Shaw took over as the head coach of Stanford following Harbaugh’s departure to the San Francisco 49ers after the 2010 season. Shaw had previously worked under Harbaugh with the Cardinal from 2007-2010 as the program’s offensive coordinator. Prior to that, Shaw coached wide receivers with Harbaugh at the University of San Diego.

While at the helm of the Cardinal, Shaw won three Pac-12 championships and four Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors. In 2017, Shaw was named the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year, the same year he became the winningest coach in Stanford history. Shaw resigned as head coach at Stanford after he finished consecutive seasons with a 3-9 record.

The Titans completed their virtual interviews with Bobby Slowik and Thomas Brown on Thursday evening. Next up is Brian Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Shaw interviews this weekend.

