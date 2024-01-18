Mike Munchak interested in returning to coach with the Titans

Former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Zach Piller was on 3HL today and said that Mike Munchak is ready to return to coaching and that he would love to come back to Nashville. Muchak was Piller’s offensive line coach with the Titans from 1999-2006 - Piller’s entire tenure with the Titans.

Munchak was widely regarded as the best offensive line coach in the league before taking over as the Titans head coach in 2011. He turned quite a few mediocre players into really good players who went on to get big free agent deals.

After being fired by the Titans, Munchak went on to be an offensive line coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos. He last coached in the NFL in 2021. If he is interested in getting back into coaching, whoever the new coach here ends up being should absolutely give him a call.

Munchak was drafted by the Houston Oilers in 1982. He played his entire Hall of Fame career in Houston. He joined the Oilers coaching staff in 1994 after retiring as a player in 1993.