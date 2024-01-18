Mike Vrabel interviewing with the Los Angeles Chargers today

Well, apparently Mike Vrabel has a market, it is just a slow-developing one. Adam Schefter is reporting that Vrabel is interviewing with the Los Angeles Chargers today and that the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks are also interested in talking to Vrabel. This is the first we have heard of Vrabel drawing interest.

It will be interesting to see how far he gets with these teams. Jim Harbaugh seems like the front-runner for the Chargers job. Bill Belichick has already had two interviews with the Falcons, and there has been reported interest between the Seahawks and Dan Quinn. To be fair, all three of those coaches have better resumes than Vrabel because all three have taken a team to the Super Bowl.

The NFL coaching market does take a little bit longer to get moving with the NFL playoffs still taking place. Most of the hottest names are still coaching their teams in the divisional round.

Vrabel was 54-45 in his six seasons as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.