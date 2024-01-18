Titans complete virtual interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

The Tennessee Titans completed a virtual interview with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their vacant head coaching gig, the team recently confirmed via social media. That means the Titans are approximately midway through their virtual process. Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are among those that are still to be interviewed.

Quinn had done an outstanding job as Dallas’ defensive coordinator until the playoff exit versus the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys were defeated 48-32. Quinn’s defense allowed Matt LaFleur’s offense to rack up 48 points and 415 yards of offense. Quarterback Jordan Love completed 16-of-21 passing attempts for 272 yards and three touchdowns. The Packers converted 60% of third down attempts (6-of-10) and scored multiple explosive touchdowns.

Quinn remains a popular candidate despite Dallas’ disastrous playoff exit. He’s now completed two of his five interview requests. Other potential suitors include the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks, the latter of which Quinn won a Super Bowl with as Pete Carroll’s defensive coordinator.

The Cowboys’ defense ranked fifth in total yards allowed per contest (299.7), fifth in pass defense (187.4), and fifth in points allowed (18.5) throughout the regular season.